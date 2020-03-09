A List of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Illinois

The number of coronavirus cases in Illinois has continued to grow this month, reaching seven as state health officials prepared to update on the situation Monday. (Watch live at 3:30 p.m. CT in the player above)

Here's a look at the cases confirmed so far:

Health officials believe a Chicago man who was diagnosed with coronavirus is the first community-transmitted case of the virus in the city. NBC 5's Regina Waldroup has the story.

Chicago Man Tests Positive in 7th Coronavirus Case in Illinois

Most recently, a Chicago man who was diagnosed with coronavirus became what is believed to be the first community-transmitted case of the virus in the city.

The resident, a man in his 60s, is currently hospitalized and is in serious condition, according to health officials.

Officials say that the man has not traveled to any countries impacted by coronavirus, and that he has no connection to any other existing cases.

Chicago Public Schools extended the closure of Vaughn Occupational High School after learning new information about a teacher's aide who was diagnosed with the coronavirus. NBC 5's Chris Hush reports.

CPS Aide Becomes 6th to Test Positive for Coronavirus

A Chicago Public Schools aide has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, state and local officials said at a news conference March 6.

The patient — a Chicago resident in her 50s — is a special education classroom assistant at Vaughn Occupation High School on Chicago's North Side, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

The woman, who was hospitalized in stable condition, recently disembarked from the Grand Princess cruise ship in California, where 21 people on board tested positive for the coronavirus.

After returning home, the patient went to her job at Vaughn Occupational High School, a specialty school for students with special needs and disabilities. The unidentified employee reported to Vaughn the week of Feb. 25, and was last present at work on March 2.

CPS Supt. Janice Jackson announced classes at the school will be canceled while the investigation continues.

Gov. JB Pritzker provided the latest update on coronavirus in Illinois after a fifth case was confirmed on Thursday.

5th Case Confirmed in Man Who Flew to O’Hare After Travel to Italy

A man who flew to Chicago's O'Hare Airport this month after traveling to Italy has tested positive for coronavirus in Illinois, state health officials announced March 5.

The patient is a "Cook County resident in his 20s" the Illinois Department of Public Health and Cook County Department of Public Health said in a statement.

The patient, a junior at Vanderbilt University, was treated at Rush University Medical Center. He told NBC 5 he had been studying abroad in Italy when the outbreak hit and the students in his program were recalled to the U.S.

Illinois’ fifth patient who tested positive for the coronavirus said in an interview Thursday that he’s feeling “a lot better” and doesn’t want anyone to be alarmed by the diagnosis. Lauren Petty reports.

Husband and Wife Become 3rd and 4th Coronavirus Case in Illinois

Among the cases were a woman in her 70s and her spouse, a man in his 70s, who tested positive in a Chicago suburb, the Illinois Department of Public Health said in a release.

Health officials said both patients were in "good condition" and in isolation at their home. The man was previously being treated at Northwest Community Healthcare in Arlington Heights.

Authorities say they have not yet determined how the pair contracted the virus, believing it may be a case of community transmission.

The husband and wife have not been identified and additional details weren't immediately available.

Public health officials said they're working to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with the patients in an effort to reduce the risk of additional transmission.

A suburban Chicago man who tested positive for the coronavirus is telling his story in hopes that he can help lessen fears among area residents, and to dispel misconceptions about the virus. NBC 5's Patrick Fazio has the exclusive story.

Woman Who Returned to Chicago From China Becomes 1st Coronavirus Case; Her Husband is 2nd

In January, two Chicago residents, a husband and wife, were diagnosed with the coronavirus. The wife had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, to care for a relative.

Tom Panocha and his wife were treated at AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates and have since made a full recovery.

In an exclusive interview with “NBC Nightly News,” Panocha said the virus didn’t affect him much, adding that it was less strenuous on his body than the flu.

Other Cases With Chicago-Area Ties

A Missouri woman who recently tested positive for coronavirus took an Amtrak train from Chicago to St. Louis after returning from a study abroad trip to Italy, officials confirmed in a statement on March 8.

The 20-year-old woman, who is from St. Louis County, flew into Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on March 3 on a return trip from Italy, where she was studying, according to officials.

After staying the night in Chicago with a friend, the woman then got onto an Amtrak train bound for St. Louis on March 4.

According to St. Louis public radio, the woman called the St. Louis County coronavirus hotline on March 6 to report that she was experiencing a high fever and a cough. She then tested positive for coronavirus, making hers the first case of the virus in the St. Louis area.

In a statement, Amtrak says that they are “working in close contact” with officials to determine their next steps.

Meanwhile, an employee of the Village of Glencoe in Chicago's north suburbs was under voluntary quarantine after being exposed to someone with a confirmed case of the coronavirus, the village announced in early March.

The individual in question is a Public Works Department employee, the village said in a statement that did not release any further identifying information.

The employee "was exposed to a different individual, who was subsequently confirmed to be infected with coronavirus," the statement said, but was not showing any signs of the virus and was self-monitoring under voluntary quarantine at home. The employee was also in contact with their healthcare professional, officials said.

The employee was at work earlier in the week after the initial exposure but had "minimal contact with the general public," according to the village.

