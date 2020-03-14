Woman at DuPage County Long-Term Care Facility Contracts Coronavirus

A woman who lives at a long-term care facility in suburban DuPage County has tested positive for the coronavirus, state and local health officials said at a news conference Saturday.

The woman, who is in her 60s, was one of an additional 18 cases in Illinois announced Saturday, bringing the total to 64.

Illinois Department of Public health officials are on the ground and working to help protect the health and safety of all residents and staff, according to a news release.

Vice President Pence announced on Saturday that the travel restrictions from Europe will be expanded to include the U.K. and Ireland, effect Monday night at midnight. Americans abroad will still be able to return to the United States and are encouraged to return home and self-quarantine.

Health department officials are working to contact all individuals who have been in contact with the unidentified woman, said Karen Ayala, director of the DuPage County Health Department.

According to Ayala, the long-term care facility was prepared for the coronavirus case and began taking steps weeks ago to minimize the spread of disease, including not allowing visitors with any symptoms.