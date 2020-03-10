coronavirus

8 Additional Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Illinois, Bringing State’s Total to 19

The additional cases bring the state's total to 19

Eight additional coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Illinois, bringing the state's total to 19, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday.

Two of the eight cases are outside of Cook County, including one with ties to Lake and McHenry Counties and one in Kane County.

Kane County had earlier confirmed what is said to be its first case of coronavirus, but noted that Pritzker would reveal additional details about the case.

The woman in her 60s tested positive in the west suburban county, officials said.

