Indiana Reports 521 New Coronavirus Cases, 40 Additional Deaths

The state of Indiana reported more than 500 new coronavirus cases on Friday, along with 40 additional deaths related to the virus.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 521 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed by laboratory test results over the last 24 hours. Those new cases bring the total number of illnesses in the state to 33,558 since the pandemic began.

The 40 new deaths brings the state’s total number of fatalities to 1,946, with another 164 deaths classified as “probable COVID-19 fatalities.”

A total of 6,426 new test results were returned over the last 24 hours, an increase from the number of tests a day earlier, bringing the state’s total number of tests to 248,713.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced on Friday a five-stage roadmap aimed at “having Indiana back on track by July 4.”