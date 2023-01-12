Bears QB Justin Fields Wins Most Improved Fantasy Football Award
The Bears didn’t win many games. But fantasy managers who started Justin Fields sure did.
-
Chelsea's Joao Felix Handed Straight Red Card in English Premier League Debut
Joao Felix, one of the most expensive loan transfers ever, had a nightmare debut with Chelsea after a dangerous slide tackle earned him a straight red card.
-
Jaylon Johnson Has ‘All Chips In' on Quarterback Justin Fields
Jaylon Johnson stands behind his quarterback with an interview on Parkins & Spiegel on 670 the Score.
-
Andre Drummond Faults Himself for Excessive Fouls Against WizardsDuring Wednesday night’s Bulls-Wizards game, Andre Drummond garnered five fouls in nine minutes of the game. The day after, he took to Twitter to express his frustration with getting into foul t...
-
Getting to know Netflix ‘Break Point' Star Ajla Tomljanović
Australian professional tennis player Ajla Tomljanović recalls her time on set of the Netflix docuseries ‘Break Point,’ which depicts the human side of the sport.