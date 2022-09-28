NBC Chicago
NBCUniversal Local Chicago, a division of NBCUniversal, is the home of NBC 5 (WMAQ-TV), Telemundo Chicago (WSNS-TV) and NBC Sports Chicago. Together, the triopoly serves incredibly diverse English- and Spanish-speaking audiences in the third largest U.S. television market. The NBC and Telemundo owned stations deliver the latest local news, consumer and investigative reports across multiple linear, streaming and digital platforms; Chicago's most accurate forecast; a range of original documentaries and series; and lifestyle content on "Chicago Today." NBC Sports Chicago, in partnership with the Chicago Blackhawks (NHL), Chicago Bulls (NBA), Chicago White Sox (MLB) and the NBC Sports Group, covers more than 275 live pro games each year with extensive pre/post-game coverage. All original content is available on-air, across streaming platforms, on NBCChicago.com, TelemundoChicago.com and NBCSportsChicago.com, on each station's mobile app, as well as our streaming station, NBC Chicago News, on Peacock, Roku and Samsung TV, as well as free apps on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.
Our Story
NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago and NBC Sports Chicago broadcast from Chicago, Illinois, and are owned by NBCUniveral as part of the NBCUniversal Local Owned Stations. NBC 5 first aired on October 8, 1948, as WNBQ, NBC's third owned-and-operated television station. In August 1964, the station's call letters changed to WMAQ-TV, which stands for "We Must Ask Questions." WSNS, owned by NBCUniversal's Telemundo Station Group, became Chicago's "first full-time Spanish-language" news outlet in 1985 and became part of WMAQ in 2002. Both stations broadcast out of NBC Tower, at 455 Cityfront Plaza Drive. NBC Sports Chicago, a regional sports network previously known as Comcast SportsNet Chicago, is part of the NBC Universal family along with sister stations WMAQ and WSNS and broadcasts from 350 N. Orleans St. in Chicago
NBC 5 provides 41 hours of local news and programming every week, including exclusive news franchises NBC 5 Investigates and NBC 5 Responds, as well as NBC 5's award-winning Illinois political reporting and Chicago's most-accurate weather team. The station produces a local lifestyle show, Chicago Today, and local sports coverage through our weekly Sports Sunday show and via the NBC 5 Sports team.
The NBC Chicago team has become known for its extensive Chicago-area and Illinois digital coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a number of locally produced documentaries and docu-series, including "Big Chicago Stories," the award-winning "Vaccinated State," two seasons of the true-crime series "Scene of the Crime" and the feature-length "The Lost Story of Emmett Till: The Universal Child" and "The Lost Story of Emmett Till: Trial in the Delta."
Contact Us
Address
454 N. Columbus Drive
Chicago, Illinois, 60611
Phone
312-836-5555
NBC 5 Responds
Phone: 1-844-NBC-RESP
NBC 5 Investigates
Phone: 312-836-5555
Email
Advertise with NBC 5
Phone: 312-836-5555
Where to Find NBC 5
NBC 5 is Chicago's media leader delivering weather, news and information across the main broadcast channel, NBCChicago.com, the NBC Chicago app on iOS and Android, on multiple streaming platforms, in newsletters and social media.
On Air
NBC 5 weekdays:
- 4 a.m.-7 a.m. Monday-Friday
- 11 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Friday
- Chicago Today: 11:45 a.m.-noon Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-noon Friday
- 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
- 6 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
- 10 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
NBC 5 weekends:
- 5 a.m.-7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday
- 5 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- 10 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Chicagoans can also watch COZI TV on 5.1 and NBC LX on 5.3.
Online
NBCChicago.com provides viewers with 24/7 local, Chicago-area, Illinois, Midwest and national news coverage. Our website and app connect you with top local stories and weather, breaking news, live TV and award-winning investigative journalism and provide:
- Exclusive live radar and weather alerts based on your location
- Watch live newscasts, NBC shows and streaming content
- Personalized news alerts on topics that matter most to you
Download the NBC Chicago news app on Apple or Google Play.
On Social Media
Streaming
The NBC Chicago News 24/7 channel on Peacock, Roku and Samsung TV features the latest local newscasts, breaking news as it happens, constant news updates, weather forecasts and live special events from around the Chicago area. The streaming channel also includes original digital series produced by the NBC Chicago, award-winning investigative reports and so much more.
Here's how to watch NBC Chicago News on Peacock:
- First, go to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It's available for iPhone or Android.
- Then, click on the “channels” tab in the app.
- Scroll through the channels to NBC Chicago News.
Here's how to watch NBC Chicago News on Roku:
• Turn on your Roku device
• Use one of the following access points:
• Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button, OR
• Open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu, scroll down to Channel 129 and select Live TV
In addition, get our app on Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku TV where you can:
- Browse current news and top content from our station at your convenience
- Get the most up-to-date weather forecasts for your location
- App refreshes with new videos throughout the day
Newsletters
Subscribe to NBC Chicago's daily newsletters and breaking news emails to keep up to date with the latest stories directly to your inbox.
Sign up for all of NBC Chicago's newsletters here.
NBC 5 Storm Team
The NBC 5 Storm Team is led by Chief Meteorologist Brant Miller. With the power of Live Doppler 5, a weather radar owned by the station, the team provides Chicago's Most Accurate Forecast, a distinction certified by independent television weather forecast verification company Weatherate. From receiving weather updates on-air to customized forecasts on our NBC Chicago apps, audiences count on the NBC 5 Storm Team to stay informed and prepared.
Get Chicago weather updates on the NBC Chicago news app. Subscribe to push alerts for the latest weather updates.
Leadership
Kevin Cross - President and General Manager
Frank Whittaker - Vice President of News, NBC 5
Diana Maldonado - Vice President of News, Telemundo Chicago
Lisa Balde – Vice President of Digital Media
Matt Knutson – Vice President of Multiplatform
Jill Fields – Vice President of Sales
Matt Fumagalli – Vice President of Finance
Jonathan Garratt – Vice President of Technology & Broadcast Ops
Joseph Schiltz – Vice President of Creative Services
Carmen Vega – Community Relations Director
Cheryl Thorne – Human Resources Director