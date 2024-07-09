CHICAGO STORMS
Chicago Weather 9 mins ago

Tornado warnings, watches issued in Chicago area Sunday afternoon

Richard Chamberlain
In Memoriam 5 hours ago

Richard Chamberlain, TV actor who starred in ‘Dr. Kildare,' dies at 90

Police lights
Hammond 2 hours ago

2 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Hammond bar: officials

Chicago Weather 4 hours ago

Chicago Forecast: Severe storms possible in afternoon ahead of big cooldown

3 hours ago

Chicago Forecast: Strong storms this afternoon

FILE – The logo for the Tesla Supercharger station is seen in Buford, Ga, April 22, 2021. Faced with falling global sales and a tumbling stock price, Tesla has slashed prices again on some of its electric vehicles and its “Full Self Driving” system. Tesla releases first-quarter earnings Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
Tesla 16 hours ago

‘Tesla takedown' campaign attracts Musk protesters and supporters

President Donald Trump
Trump Administration 31 mins ago

What Trump's promised ‘Liberation Day' of tariffs could mean for you

President Donald Trump
Elections 2 hours ago

Trump won't rule out seeking a third term: ‘There are methods' for doing so

A street vendor sells sweet snacks in Mexico City
Mexico 3 hours ago

Mexico bans junk food sales in schools in its latest salvo against child obesity

“SNL” cold open on March 29, 2025.
Saturday Night Live 4 hours ago

Trump officials add teenage girls to Signal chat in ‘SNL' cold open

Celebrity couples 19 hours ago

‘Love Is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas' wife Aubrey Rainey blindsided by split

Katie Thurston
Celebrity News 23 hours ago

Katie Thurston confirms her breast cancer is Stage 4

Chicago White Sox Mar 27

Chicago White Sox Home Opener: New food, new drinks, new stadium name for 2025

Chicago Cubs Mar 26

Cubs one of MLB's most valuable franchises, new ranking says

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 31: Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the football in action during the 2024 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Boise State Broncos at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images)
NFL Draft Mar 22

Bears' NFL Mock Draft Round-Up: Ashton Jeanty, Armand Membou get big hype

Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Mar 23

2025 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle kicks off running season

Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Mar 23

Here are the winners of the 2025 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Mar 23

How long 2025 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle street closures will last

NBC 5 Investigates Mar 28

Damaging earthquake hits Myanmar and Thailand

Investigation Mar 27

Trump administration sued over spending cuts tied to legal services for immigrant children

NBC 5 Investigates Mar 27

Groups sue Trump administration over cuts tied to legal services for immigrant children

NBC 5 Responds 23 hours ago

What's in your dog food? New investigation sheds light on possible contaminants

A sign for 23andMe
NBC 5 Responds Mar 25

As 23andMe goes into bankruptcy, here's why you should consider deleting DNA data

NBC 5 Responds Mar 24

Holiday festival company files for bankruptcy with 30-plus Illinois businesses unpaid

6 high-speed charging ports (4 USB and 2 Type C) make it easy to charge all of your electronic devices at once, including mobile phones, iPads, tablets and more. Save 65% at NBC Select Deals.
NBC Select Deals Jul 9, 2024

Summer savings: Snag tech, travel and home deals for up 72% off

Save up to 50% on these monogrammed RFID leather passport cases/wallets on NBC Select Deals.
NBC Select Deals Jul 1, 2024

These tech-infused wallets are designed to keep your info safe

Beat the heat with this personal mini-fridge, more than 50% off on NBC Select Deals.
NBC Select Deals Jul 1, 2024

Save more than 50% with this peronal mini-fridge

River West Mar 27

The Food Guy's Chicago Classics: Piccolo Sogno

Rogers Park Mar 20

The Food Guy: Khmai

Wheeling Mar 7

The Food Guy: Boston Fish Market

Mega Millions ticket

How long does the Illinois Mega Millions jackpot winner have to claim prize?

Popular Nashville eatery to debut at Gallagher Way

Brandon Johnson, other officials react to massive Streeterville teen gatherings

[CNBC] Los Angeles turned a profit on its last Olympics. The 2028 Games could come up short

LA turned a profit on its last Olympics. The 2028 Games could come up short

[CNBC] Not ‘a normal market’: Recruiter who’s hired hundreds says 4 steps can help job seekers stand out

Not ‘a normal market': Recruiter who's hired hundreds says 4 steps can help job seekers stand out

FILE PHOTO: An “Open House” sign outside of a home in Washington, DC, US, on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. 

Homeownership is ‘an investment,' Maryland governor says. High prices mean fewer young adults can benefit

What is beef tallow? What to know as Steak ‘n Shake makes big fry change

Measles, Women scratch the upper arm with one hand due to the numerous red pruritus., Measles is a disease that can spread easily.

What is measles? What to know after outbreak leads to first US death since 2015

A three year old Eurasian girl who is sick with the flu snuggles under a blanket on the sofa in the living room at home while her supportive and loving mom uses an infrared thermometer to check if she has a fever.

RSV symptoms in adults vs. children: What's different and how long could it last?

HIGHLAND PARK, IL – OCTOBER 21: A gate with the number 23 controls access to the home of basketball legend Michael Jordan on October 21, 2013 in Highland Park, Illinois. Twenty-three is the number Jordan wore while playing basketball for the Chicago Bulls. The home which had been offered for sale for $29 million and later dropped to $21 million is scheduled to be sold at auction on November 22. The 32,683-squre-foot home features nine bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, a 15-car attached garage and an “NBA-quality” basketball court. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Michael Jordan's suburban Chicago mansion has finally sold after more than a decade

HIGHLAND PARK, IL – OCTOBER 21: A gate with the number 23 controls access to the home of basketball legend Michael Jordan on October 21, 2013 in Highland Park, Illinois. Twenty-three is the number Jordan wore while playing basketball for the Chicago Bulls. The home which had been offered for sale for $29 million and later dropped to $21 million is scheduled to be sold at auction on November 22. The 32,683-squre-foot home features nine bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, a 15-car attached garage and an “NBA-quality” basketball court. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Michael Jordan's suburban Chicago mansion under contract 12 years after it was listed

default

Illinois home with unexpected tie to Frank Lloyd Wright and a notable history hits market for $2.5M

Voting Booths set up in rows on Election Day

Illinois, Wisconsin voters head to polls Tuesday. What seats are up for grabs?

How to get election results in Chicago-area elections Tuesday

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN – MARCH 26: A resident participates in in-person absentee voting (early voting) at the Municipal Building on March 26, 2025 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. In a race that has grabbed attention nationwide, voters in Wisconsin will go to the polls on Tuesday to choose between Dane County Judge Susan Crawford and Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel as the state’s newest Supreme Court justice in what has become the most expensive judicial election in the nation’s history. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Wisconsin Supreme Court race draws national attention as early voting continues

