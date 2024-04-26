Suspect arrested in killing of Chicago police officer Luis Huesca

Chicago police have made an arrest in the murder of slain officer Luis Huesca, NBC 5 Investigates has learned.

Charging documents filed online in the Cook County Circuit Court show police have charged 22-year old Xavier L. Tate Jr. with first-degree murder.

Court records allege that Tate used a 40-caliber handgun to fatally shoot Huesca, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday near his home in the 3100 block of West 56th Street.

A police report showed Huesca was shot in the face. He was rushed to the hospital following the shooting and later pronounced dead.

Huesca was on his way home after a shift at the time of the incident. Officials said he was in uniform at the time and his vehicle was stolen following the incident. It was reportedly later recovered.

Check back for updates on this developing story.