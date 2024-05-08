A driver was shot to death early Sunday after he was caught in the middle of a "street takeover" in the city's Gage Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

According to a community alert from police, the incident occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of South Western Avenue.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, was driving a black Honda Accord when he was "caught in the midst of a street takeover," the alert said.

After entering a ring of vehicles and pedestrians, the driver attempted to exit the intersection when two people fired multiple times at the vehicle.

A report from the Chicago Sun-Times said the man was shot through the front windshield while driving the car. The victim, later identified as Guillermo Caballero, 20, of West Englewood, was pronounced dead a the scene, according to police.

Video of the incident shared by the crime blog CWB Chicago shows a crowded intersection with dozens of cars when the shooting occurs.

Chicago police said they are searching for two shooters involved in the incident. Non one was in custody.

Anyone with information, photographs or video footage of the incident are asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

Similar street takeovers have plagued Chicago during the warmer months over the past few years. Anyone caught participating in the takeovers can be found between $5,000 and $10,000, and participating cars can be impounded.