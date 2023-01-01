Retired Chicago Firefighter Charged in ‘Tunnel' Siege during Jan.6 U.S. Capitol
Tyre Nichols' Death Ignites Chicagoans Calls For Justice
The calls for police reform continue to get louder in Chicago and across the country in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis.
Family of Amir Worship Reaches Multimillion Settlement With Richton Park Over Wrongful Shooting
The family of a young man who was 12-years old when he was wrongfully shot by a Richton Park police officer has reached a $12 million settlement with the village.
Woman Faces Felony Charges After 96-Year-Old's Body Found Inside Portage Park Freezer
Chicago police say that charges have been filed after a woman allegedly concealed the death of a 96-year-old woman on the city’s Northwest Side.
St. John Police Officer Faces Charges For Shooting Into Car Driven By Off-Duty Cop
The police chief in St. John, Indiana announced Wednesday afternoon that one of his officers faces criminal charges for shooting into a car driven by an off-duty officer.