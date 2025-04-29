New details reveal moments that led up to deadly 7-vehicle crash in La Grange

Police released new details this week on the moments that led up to a seven-vehicle crash at a La Grange intersection that killed a suburban couple.

According to a new update from La Grange Police, a white SUV involved in the crash was seen traveling at a high-rate of speed on Willow springs Road just before it entered the intersection at 47th Street and struck several vehicles.

While an investigation remained ongoing Tuesday, police said preliminary findings indicated the same white SUV appeared to be involved in at least two other crashes in nearby Willow Springs, which police were responding to just before the fatal crash occurred in La Grange at approximately 1:50 p.m. Friday.

The white SUV in question was not involved in a police pursuit at any point Friday afternoon, according to officials.

Authorities say they have not ruled out the possibility that a medical emergency played a role. As a result, the driver’s identity has not yet been released, and won’t be pending further investigation into the incident.

Melissa Ann Lane, 49, and Brett Lane, 51, of Hinsdale, were both killed in the La Grange crash, which also injured at least three other people, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

"Brett and Melissa were pillars of their community. Strong, fearless role models that touched the hearts of many," the obituary read. "Brett had an infectious spirit, a love of innovation, and an unwavering work ethic. Melissa was a positive beacon of life and hope; always lifting up those around her. Brett and Melissa’s greatest accomplishment was raising their five children and building a family of profound love that was tangible to all."

A visitation is set for Tuesday afternoon and evening at Sullivan Funeral Home in Hinsdale and a funeral will take place Wednesday for family and friends.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call La Grange police at (708) 579-2333.