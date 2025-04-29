Saturday will mark the 151st Kentucky Derby, but as horse racing fans celebrate the occasion, big changes are in store at Hawthorne Race Course.

That's because Churchill Downs has pulled their signal from the facility and its associated off-track betting venues amid payment issues with Hawthorne ownership, and while bettors will still have options, the change could have significant impacts.

A Churchill Downs Incorporated spokesperson tells NBC 5 in a statement:

"The current situation with Hawthorne wouldn't be characterized as a payment dispute but simply as significant payment arrears for services already rendered. For this reason, Churchill Downs Incorporated was forced to pull our signal last fall. Hawthorne has made no attempt to rectify the debt even despite our efforts to negotiate an incremental payment plan. We regret this inconvenience for our Kentucky Derby fans in the Chicago area.”

Fans will still be able to watch and wager the Derby at Hawthorne and its betting bar locations on their mobile horseracing apps, however direct window betting will not be allowed. Customers who prefer to wager with cash will be able to fund Xpressbet accounts with Hawthorne staff, officials said.

In 2024 Hawthorne made $450,000 in commission from Churchill Downs, according to the Illinois Racing Board.

“I think that it’s not a positive sign, it’s very unfortunate and we’re extremely disappointed," said Andrew Mack, spokesperson for the Illinois Harness Horsemen's Association (IHHA). "It’s a missed opportunity for the industry in general... it makes me concerned about their ability to frankly complete the build out of their casino."

Nearly six years ago Hawthorne was granted rights to build a casino at the racetrack, otherwise known as a "racino," but so far they haven't officials forward on the project, and it's sat partially demolished.

"We’re really concerned about the fact that Hawthorne is unable to pay for its basic amenities let alone build a brand new racetrack," Mack said.

He told NBC 5 this is coming at a time when his organization is working to revive the industry in Illinois.

"We want our industry to not only survive but thrive," he said. "There are other developers who want to build race tracks in Illinois."

However, state law gave Hawthorne the ability to veto other tracks in the area, and since the closure of Arlington International Racecourse, no new construction has moved forward.

“Legislation still allows them to have a say for what racetracks can go in a 35-mile radius," said Illinois Racing Board Executive Director Domenic DiCera.

Amid the ongoing drama over the Kentucky Derby, representatives of the IHHA are heading to Springfield today to lobby against that veto power.

"I don’t expect it to be resolved today, but we still remain hopeful," DiCera said. "I’ve been told by the Hawthorne group that they are in communication and intent on resolving the issue."

A Hawthorne Race Course spokesperson told NBC 5 in a written statement:

"We are expecting to once again be at full capacity at all of our venues for the biggest day in horse racing. We are working to resolve the interruption of over-the-counter and self-service machine wagering options and are optimistic that this service will also be available for the Derby.”

They went on to say several of their locations are already sold-out for seated reservations.