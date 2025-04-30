3 teens shot in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood

Three teenagers were hospitalized after they were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Tuesday morning in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood, police said.

At around 12:23 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Maryland Avenue, police responded to a call of a person shot and found three teenagers who had sustained gunshot wounds, according to officials.

A 14-year-old was struck in the left ankle, while a 16-year-old was shot in the right foot and a 13-year-old was shot in the left foot, police said.

The teens, all boys, were taken to a local hospital where they were listed in good condition.

According to police, the gunman was traveling in a red SUV.

There is no one in custody and Area Two Detectives are investigating.