U.S. & World

AMC to Charge More for Good Seats in Movie Theaters
Middle seats at many U.S. movie theaters just got more expensive.
Two People Arrested For Plotting ‘Racially Motivated' Attack on Baltimore Power Grid
The pair, one a known neo-Nazi leader, aimed to “completely destroy this whole city,” according to the criminal complaint.
Retailers Try to Curb Theft While Not Angering Shoppers
Across the retail landscape, businesses have been putting items under lock and key as a quick way to stop thieves.
‘Dead' Woman at New York Funeral Home Turns Out to Be Alive
The 82-year-old woman had reportedly ‘died,’ at a nearby nursing home.
2 Kids Abducted From Missouri Were Found at Florida Supermarket Nearly One Year Later
Two kidnapped Missouri children were found at a supermarket in Florida after nearly a year of being missing, police said.