Police investigate reports of shooting on I-90 in NW suburbs during morning rush hour

Police are investigating reports of a shooting on the busy Jane Addams Tollway in the northwest suburbs early Monday morning that left traffic snarled for some during the rush hour commute.

The report of a shooting came in around 5:10 a.m., on I-90 westbound from Arlington Heights Road, just west of Hoffman Estates in Cook County, according to Illinois State Police.

No injuries were reported, ISP said.

As of 7:15 a.m., the investigation remained remained active, ISP said. Total Traffic reported police activity on the right shoulder of WB I-90 near Barrington Road.

Drivers coming into the city from the western suburbs said the police activity led to more traffic and backups than usual.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

