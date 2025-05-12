Police are investigating reports of a shooting on the busy Jane Addams Tollway in the northwest suburbs early Monday morning that left traffic snarled for some during the rush hour commute.
The report of a shooting came in around 5:10 a.m., on I-90 westbound from Arlington Heights Road, just west of Hoffman Estates in Cook County, according to Illinois State Police.
No injuries were reported, ISP said.
As of 7:15 a.m., the investigation remained remained active, ISP said. Total Traffic reported police activity on the right shoulder of WB I-90 near Barrington Road.
Drivers coming into the city from the western suburbs said the police activity led to more traffic and backups than usual.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
