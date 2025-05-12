Did you receive an email about a "Lopez Voice Assistant Class Action Settlement"? You could be owed money.

The email actually has to do with Apple's $95 million settlement in a class action lawsuit that accused the tech giant of using the Siri virtual assistant to eavesdrop.

Here's what to know -- whether you received a notice or if you think you might still be eligible:

What is the Lopez Voice Assistant Class Action Settlement?

Apple in January agreed to resolve a five-year-old lawsuit involving allegations that it surreptitiously activated Siri to record conversations through iPhones and other devices equipped with the virtual assistant for more than a decade.

Apple isn’t acknowledging any wrongdoing in the settlement.

Who is eligible to file a claim?

People who owned or purchased a Siri-enabled device — specifically: iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, iMac, HomePod, iPod touch or Apple TV — that experienced unintended Siri activation during a confidential and private conversation between Sept. 17, 2014, and Dec. 31, 2024, may be eligible.

Consumers may have received a notification about their eligibility through the mail or email.

"If you received an email or postcard with a Claim Identification Code and a Confirmation Code notifying you about the Settlement, use these codes when making a claim," the Lopez v. Apple Inc. class action lawsuit website reads.



If you did not receive an email or postcard notification with a code but believe you're eligible, you can still submit a claim.

When is the deadline to file a claim?

The deadline to file a claim is July 2. If you wish to file a claim, visit the Lopez v. Apple Inc. website. Consumers may also opt out or object to the settlement.

How can I file a claim?

Claims must be submitted online and can include up to five Siri devices, according to the settlement website.

A claim form can be found here.

Those who received an email or notice in mail with a "claimant identification code" and "confirmation code" can use those when filling out the form.

Those who did not can follow the instructions under "new claim."

You'll need your serial and model number for each device included in the claim.

You can also select how you would like to receive payment if approved: physical check, electronic check or direct deposit.

How much money could you receive?

The settlement is slated to allocate the $95 million in proportional amounts of up to $20 per Siri device. The amount will increase or decrease depending on the number of valid settlement claims and the number of Siri devices claimed.

When could I receive the money?

The settlement still must be approved by a U.S. district judge. A final approval hearing is scheduled for Aug. 1. If approved and no appeals are filed, that hearing will determine when payments could be received.