How to watch NBC 5 Chicago News live for free on any device

Watch 24/7 Chicago-area news, weather and more on your favorite streaming platform.

We’re making it easier than ever to stream NBC 5 Chicago news anytime, anywhere — on your phone, desktop or television.

Our 24/7 streaming channel, NBC Chicago News, is now available on Roku TV, Peacock, Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Local Now, Pluto, Google TV, TCL, Xfinity, and FreeVee.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

You can also stream our channel on the NBC Chicago app or by tapping the “Watch News 24/7” button on NBCChicago.com.

What can you expect to see on our channel? You will be able to watch 24/7 local news, weather, live events, and original content from our team of award-winning journalists, reporters and news anchors.

Below are instructions on how to find our streaming channel on your favorite platform. Scroll through the list, or select a streaming platform to navigate to those instructions.

NOTE: We will update this page when our streaming channel is available to watch on additional platforms.

FireTV logo

Amazon FireTV

You can now find "NBC Chicago News" on the Fire TV Channels, available on Amazon Fire TV devices! No app download needed!

1. To find the channel, open Fire TV Channels on your Fire TV device, then click Local News in the News tab

2. Scroll to find "NBC Chicago News"

Freevee logo

Freevee

Amazon Freevee is available as an app on Fire TV, Fire Tablets, and within the Prime Video app. It is also available as an app on third party devices including Roku, Samsung smart TVs (2017-2021 models), Apple TV, Xfinity, Chromecast with Google TV. The app is also available on iPhone, iPad, and Android mobile devices.

1. Open the Freevee app on your favorite device

2. Search for "NBC Chicago News"

Google TV logo

Google TV

Google TV comes with live TV channels at no charge and with no app installation, sign-up, or subscription needed.

You can browse Google TV channels in the "Live" tab, your recommendations, or the Google TV channel player.

Local Now logo

Local Now

Open the Local Now app on your favorite mobile device or streaming platform.

Input your city in the "My City" section at the top of the channel guide or visit this [LINK]

Peacock logo

Peacock

Go to PeacockTV.com or download the Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It's available for iPhone or Android.

1. Click on the "channels" tab in the app

2. Scroll through the channels to find "NBC Chicago News"

Pluto logo

Pluto

1. Open the Pluto app on your favorite mobile device or streaming platform

2. Search "NBC Chicago News"

Roku logo

Roku TV

Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button

OR

1. Open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu and select Live TV

Type "NBC Chicago News" into the search bar on your Roku device

Samsung TV logo

Samsung TV

Scroll through the guide to find your "NBC Chicago News" on Samsung TV Plus.

Mobile: To watch "NBC Chicago News" on Samsung TV Plus on your Samsung mobile device, download the app in the Galaxy Store or Google Play Store.

TV: To watch on your Samsung TV, navigate to the app bar on the bottom of your screen and search for channel 1035 or "NBC Chicago News".

TCL logo

TCL

Watching live TV on a TCL Roku TV
1. Access the "Live TV Zone" from the left-hand navigation menu, right below "Home" and "Featured Free."

2. Scroll through the guide to find "NBC Chicago News"

Watching live TV on a TCL with Google
1. Click into the "Live TV" tab from the homescreen of all TCL TVs with Google TV.

2. Scroll through the guide to find "NBC Chicago News".

Xfinity logo

Xfinity

The first time you open the app on a specific device, you'll need to register the device on your account. Enter your Xfinity ID and password, then tap Continue. You only need to register this device once. On future visits, the mobile app will recognize this device and you won't need to sign in again.

You can find "NBC Chicago News" by going to the Xfinity Stream App - and clicking "Live TV".

Xumo logo

Xumo Play

Open the Xumo Play app on your favorite mobile device or streaming platform.

1. In the Live Guide there is a vertical list of content sections. Scroll down to the last option, "Local News"

2. Scroll through the local options and select "NBC Chicago News".

