Skip to content
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
Video
Investigations
Entertainment
Traffic
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Chicago Politics
Coronavirus
Chicago Today
NBC 5 Responds
Chicago Baseball
Chicago Real Estate
NBC 5 YouTube
Expand
Chicago Police
47 mins ago
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot: Police Shooting Video ‘Extremely Disturbing’
coronavirus
6 hours ago
US Ups Travel Restrictions as Trump Says More Coronavirus Cases ‘Likely’
South Carolina primary
13 hours ago
Key Questions Heading Into South Carolina Democratic Primary
Democratic primary
3 hours ago
South Carolina Primary: Biden Wins South Carolina, Dents Sanders’ Momentum
scam
2 hours ago
Cook County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scammer Impersonating Authorities
cta shooting
3 hours ago
FBI, Prosecutors Reviewing Red Line Police Shooting for Possible Criminal Charges
coronavirus
6 hours ago
Wash. State Sees 1st Virus Death in US, Declares Emergency
Cold-Related Death
3 hours ago
Cold-Related Death Count Rises to 37 in Cook County This Season
Local
See all
Chicago Shootings
4 hours ago
At Least 3 Injured in Chicago Weekend Shootings
west town
4 hours ago
Arrest Warrant Issued in Fatal Richard’s Bar Stabbing Case
Cook County
8 hours ago
Cook County Employees Seek $14M in Inmate Harassment Lawsuit
Most Read
CTA
Witness Captures Video of CTA Red Line Police-Involved Shooting
Red Line
‘We Saw All the Chaos:’ Witnesses Recount CTA Red Line Police-Involved Shooting
Chicago Police
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot: Police Shooting Video ‘Extremely Disturbing’
coronavirus
US Ups Travel Restrictions as Trump Says More Coronavirus Cases ‘Likely’
Illinois primary
Your Guide to the 2020 Illinois Primary Election
cta shooting
FBI, Prosecutors Reviewing Red Line Police Shooting for Possible Criminal Charges
Top Videos
See all
Decision 2020
See all
Super Tuesday
18 hours ago
The Big Crunch: For 2020 Dems, March Is Key in Delegate Race
Super Tuesday
Feb 28
Super Tuesday Guide for 2020 Primary
Bernie Sanders
Feb 28
Sanders-Linked Group Entered Into Racial Discrimination NDA
Super Tuesday
Feb 28
California Voting Changes Raise Concerns for ‘Super Tuesday’
Elizabeth Warren
Feb 28
More Than 200 Tribal Citizens Sign Letter to Warren Over Past Indigenous Ancestry Claims
U.S. & World
See all
coronavirus
13 hours ago
Virus’ Effect on World Economy Grows After Trump Lashes Out
Afghanistan
16 hours ago
US and Taliban Sign Deal Aimed at Ending War in Afghanistan
trader joe's
16 hours ago
Joe Coulombe, Founder of Trader Joe’s Markets, Dies at 89
Entertainment News
See all
TikTok
8 hours ago
Teens Love the Video App TikTok. Do They Love It Too Much?
Maroon 5
15 hours ago
Adam Levine Addresses Maroon 5’s ‘Unprofessional’ Performance at Chilean Music Festival
Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon
15 hours ago
‘Tonight’: Hailey Bieber Reveals Beer Bottle Trick That Led to Justin Bieber Marrying Her
Chicago Politics
See all
Rod Blagojevich
Feb 28
Blagojevich Offers to Send You Personalized Videos… for a Price
Illinois primary
Feb 27
Your Guide to the 2020 Illinois Primary Election
vote in illinois
Feb 27
How to Find Your Chicago-Area Polling Place for the Primary Election
Chicago Real Estate
See all
Feb 6
Massive Lincoln Park Mansion Still Available for $45M
Illinois
Oct 15, 2019
House on Property Where John Wayne Gacy’s Home Once Stood Listed for Sale
Oct 8, 2019
Do You Like Scary Houses? Michigan Home’s ‘Scream’ Listing Photos Go Viral
Chicago Baseball
See all
Spring Training 2020
Feb 27
Cubs Reliever Brad Wieck Has Surgery for Heart Flutter
Spring Training 2020
Feb 27
Healthy Again, Cubs’ Steven Souza Jr. Aiming for Regular Outfield Role
David Bote
Feb 27
Cubs’ David Bote Helps Couple With Gender Reveal
NBC 5 Responds
See all
parking tickets
Feb 28
NBC 5 Responds: A Confusing Parking Sign, Pile of Tickets and Judge Who Wouldn’t Budge
NBC 5 Responds
Feb 21
Victims of Carbon Monoxide Illnesses Call on Hotels, Motels to Step Up Safety Procedures
NBC5 Responds
Feb 18
‘Ask & You Shall Receive:’ The Pastor, the Plane Ticket and NBC 5 Responds
Investigations
See all
Milwaukee
Feb 28
More Details Emerge About Shooter Who Killed 5 at Molson Coors Facility in Milwaukee
East Chicago
Feb 27
Investigation Looks at What Caused Freight Train Carrying Crude Oil to Derail
Chicago OEMC
Feb 27
New Revelations Emerge After Chicago Stroke Victim Had to Call 911 Multiple Times
Cook County Criminal Courthouse
Feb 27
Judge Reassigned After Video Appears to Show Child Placed in Holding Cell at Courthouse
Master Key Theft
Feb 24
A Key to the City? Thieves Again Appear to Use USPS Key to Enter Chicago Buildings
News
Chicago-Area News
Man Charged With Child Solicitation Through Dating App
15 hours ago
Bicyclist Killed After Hit-And-Run in East Garfield Park
15 hours ago
Track Work Closes Lake, Wabash CTA Stations in Loop
15 hours ago
Entertainment
America Ferrera to Depart NBC Comedy ‘Superstore’
Feb 28
’Amazing Race’ Suspends Filming as Virus Precaution
Feb 28
Garth Brooks Wears ‘Sanders’ Jersey Mistaken by Fans as Endorsement of Bernie
Feb 28
US & World
New Coronavirus Cases of Unknown Origin Found on West Coast
Watch
•
Feb 28
Pantless, Shirtless Man Arrested After Wild Ambulance Chase Through Philly
Watch
•
Feb 28
Trump Calls Coronavirus Democrats’ ‘New Hoax’
Feb 28
Chicago Real Estate
St. Louis Mansion With Original Speakeasy From Prohibition Era Listed for $2.2M
Aug 6, 2019
Frank Llloyd Wright House for Sale in Wilmette for Just Under $900K
Jul 22, 2019
See Inside: Bucktown Home With Massive Wine Cellar, 300-Gallon Fish Tank Listed for $3.5M
Jul 15, 2019
Making A Difference
Legacy Awards Gala to Highlight Black Entrepreneurs
Watch
•
Feb 23
Woman Looks to Pay it Forward After Mentoring Changed Her Life
Watch
•
Feb 19
Making a Difference: Local Group Celebrates Anniversary With ‘Sweet Beginnings Tea’
Watch
•
Feb 16
Worth the Trip
Chicago Blues Festival Announces 2020 Lineup
Feb 26
Where to Find Paczki in Chicago This Tuesday
Watch
•
Feb 25
Chicago Celebrates Paczki Day
Watch
•
Feb 25
Changing Climate
US Forest Chief: ‘Tough Choices’ to Fund Wildfire Prevention
Watch
•
Feb 26
Earth’s Coral Reefs Could Be Gone by 2100, Research Finds
Feb 18
As Sea Levels Rise, Venice Fights to Stay Above the Waterline
Feb 16
Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle
Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle: What You Need to Know for 2020 Race
Feb 7
Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Unveils 2020 Medal
Feb 3
Chicago Marathon Runners Raise Record Amount for Charity
Watch
•
Dec 12, 2019
Close Menu
Search for:
Local
Weather
Weather Alerts
School Closings
Investigations
NBC 5 Responds
Entertainment
Traffic
Sports
Health
U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Submit Photos and Video
Contests
Newsletters
Our Apps
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact Us