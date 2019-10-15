Chicago Police 47 mins ago

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot: Police Shooting Video ‘Extremely Disturbing’

coronavirus 6 hours ago

US Ups Travel Restrictions as Trump Says More Coronavirus Cases ‘Likely’

cta shooting 3 hours ago

FBI, Prosecutors Reviewing Red Line Police Shooting for Possible Criminal Charges

coronavirus 6 hours ago

Wash. State Sees 1st Virus Death in US, Declares Emergency

Cold-Related Death 3 hours ago

Cold-Related Death Count Rises to 37 in Cook County This Season

Local

See all
Chicago Shootings 4 hours ago

At Least 3 Injured in Chicago Weekend Shootings

west town 4 hours ago

Arrest Warrant Issued in Fatal Richard’s Bar Stabbing Case

Cook County 8 hours ago

Cook County Employees Seek $14M in Inmate Harassment Lawsuit

Most Read

Top Videos

See all

Decision 2020

See all
Super Tuesday 18 hours ago

The Big Crunch: For 2020 Dems, March Is Key in Delegate Race

Super Tuesday Feb 28

Super Tuesday Guide for 2020 Primary

Bernie Sanders Feb 28

Sanders-Linked Group Entered Into Racial Discrimination NDA

Super Tuesday Feb 28

California Voting Changes Raise Concerns for ‘Super Tuesday’

Elizabeth Warren Feb 28

More Than 200 Tribal Citizens Sign Letter to Warren Over Past Indigenous Ancestry Claims

U.S. & World

See all
coronavirus 13 hours ago

Virus’ Effect on World Economy Grows After Trump Lashes Out

Afghanistan 16 hours ago

US and Taliban Sign Deal Aimed at Ending War in Afghanistan

trader joe's 16 hours ago

Joe Coulombe, Founder of Trader Joe’s Markets, Dies at 89

Entertainment News

See all
TikTok 8 hours ago

Teens Love the Video App TikTok. Do They Love It Too Much?

Maroon 5 15 hours ago

Adam Levine Addresses Maroon 5’s ‘Unprofessional’ Performance at Chilean Music Festival

Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon 15 hours ago

‘Tonight’: Hailey Bieber Reveals Beer Bottle Trick That Led to Justin Bieber Marrying Her

Chicago Politics

See all
Rod Blagojevich Feb 28

Blagojevich Offers to Send You Personalized Videos… for a Price

Illinois primary Feb 27

Your Guide to the 2020 Illinois Primary Election

vote in illinois Feb 27

How to Find Your Chicago-Area Polling Place for the Primary Election

Chicago Real Estate

See all
Feb 6

Massive Lincoln Park Mansion Still Available for $45M

Illinois Oct 15, 2019

House on Property Where John Wayne Gacy’s Home Once Stood Listed for Sale

Oct 8, 2019

Do You Like Scary Houses? Michigan Home’s ‘Scream’ Listing Photos Go Viral

Chicago Baseball

See all
Spring Training 2020 Feb 27

Cubs Reliever Brad Wieck Has Surgery for Heart Flutter

Spring Training 2020 Feb 27

Healthy Again, Cubs’ Steven Souza Jr. Aiming for Regular Outfield Role

David Bote Feb 27

Cubs’ David Bote Helps Couple With Gender Reveal

NBC 5 Responds

See all
parking tickets Feb 28

NBC 5 Responds: A Confusing Parking Sign, Pile of Tickets and Judge Who Wouldn’t Budge

NBC 5 Responds Feb 21

Victims of Carbon Monoxide Illnesses Call on Hotels, Motels to Step Up Safety Procedures

NBC5 Responds Feb 18

‘Ask & You Shall Receive:’ The Pastor, the Plane Ticket and NBC 5 Responds

Investigations

See all
Milwaukee Feb 28

More Details Emerge About Shooter Who Killed 5 at Molson Coors Facility in Milwaukee

East Chicago Feb 27

Investigation Looks at What Caused Freight Train Carrying Crude Oil to Derail

Chicago OEMC Feb 27

New Revelations Emerge After Chicago Stroke Victim Had to Call 911 Multiple Times

Cook County Criminal Courthouse Feb 27

Judge Reassigned After Video Appears to Show Child Placed in Holding Cell at Courthouse

Master Key Theft Feb 24

A Key to the City? Thieves Again Appear to Use USPS Key to Enter Chicago Buildings

News

Chicago-Area News

Man Charged With Child Solicitation Through Dating App

Man Charged With Child Solicitation Through Dating App

Bicyclist Killed After Hit-And-Run in East Garfield Park

Bicyclist Killed After Hit-And-Run in East Garfield Park

Track Work Closes Lake, Wabash CTA Stations in Loop

Track Work Closes Lake, Wabash CTA Stations in Loop

Entertainment

America Ferrera to Depart NBC Comedy ‘Superstore’

America Ferrera to Depart NBC Comedy ‘Superstore’

’Amazing Race’ Suspends Filming as Virus Precaution

’Amazing Race’ Suspends Filming as Virus Precaution

Garth Brooks Wears ‘Sanders’ Jersey Mistaken by Fans as Endorsement of Bernie

Garth Brooks Wears ‘Sanders’ Jersey Mistaken by Fans as Endorsement of Bernie

US & World

New Coronavirus Cases of Unknown Origin Found on West Coast

New Coronavirus Cases of Unknown Origin Found on West Coast

Watch
Pantless, Shirtless Man Arrested After Wild Ambulance Chase Through Philly

Pantless, Shirtless Man Arrested After Wild Ambulance Chase Through Philly

Watch
Trump Calls Coronavirus Democrats’ ‘New Hoax’

Trump Calls Coronavirus Democrats’ ‘New Hoax’

Chicago Real Estate

St. Louis Mansion With Original Speakeasy From Prohibition Era Listed for $2.2M

St. Louis Mansion With Original Speakeasy From Prohibition Era Listed for $2.2M

Frank Llloyd Wright House for Sale in Wilmette for Just Under $900K

Frank Llloyd Wright House for Sale in Wilmette for Just Under $900K

See Inside: Bucktown Home With Massive Wine Cellar, 300-Gallon Fish Tank Listed for $3.5M

See Inside: Bucktown Home With Massive Wine Cellar, 300-Gallon Fish Tank Listed for $3.5M

Making A Difference

Legacy Awards Gala to Highlight Black Entrepreneurs

Legacy Awards Gala to Highlight Black Entrepreneurs

Watch
Woman Looks to Pay it Forward After Mentoring Changed Her Life

Woman Looks to Pay it Forward After Mentoring Changed Her Life

Watch
Making a Difference: Local Group Celebrates Anniversary With ‘Sweet Beginnings Tea’

Making a Difference: Local Group Celebrates Anniversary With ‘Sweet Beginnings Tea’

Watch

Worth the Trip

Chicago Blues Festival Announces 2020 Lineup

Chicago Blues Festival Announces 2020 Lineup

Where to Find Paczki in Chicago This Tuesday

Where to Find Paczki in Chicago This Tuesday

Watch
Chicago Celebrates Paczki Day

Chicago Celebrates Paczki Day

Watch

Changing Climate

US Forest Chief: ‘Tough Choices’ to Fund Wildfire Prevention

US Forest Chief: ‘Tough Choices’ to Fund Wildfire Prevention

Watch
Earth’s Coral Reefs Could Be Gone by 2100, Research Finds

Earth’s Coral Reefs Could Be Gone by 2100, Research Finds

As Sea Levels Rise, Venice Fights to Stay Above the Waterline

As Sea Levels Rise, Venice Fights to Stay Above the Waterline

Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle: What You Need to Know for 2020 Race

Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle: What You Need to Know for 2020 Race

Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Unveils 2020 Medal

Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Unveils 2020 Medal

Chicago Marathon Runners Raise Record Amount for Charity

Chicago Marathon Runners Raise Record Amount for Charity

Watch
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us