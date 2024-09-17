Michael Jordan's house in a northern Chicago suburb is now under contract more than a decade after it was first listed.

The Highland Park estate listed $14.8 million went under contract over the weekend, listing agent Katherine Malkin, with Compass Realty, confirmed to NBC Chicago. The final price was not immediately known.

The 32,000-square-foot mansion has been on and off the market since 2012. It was originally listed for $29 million, but has sat at $14.855 million since 2015. It should be noted that the digits in the listing price add up to the number 23, Jordan's iconic Chicago Bulls jersey number.

"NBA Superstar Michael Jordan's seven-acre estate is as legendary as His Airness himself," the listing reads. "The 56,000 square foot property-equipped with every conceivable luxury amenity-is a physical monument to his tireless dedication and hard work. The custom-designed property includes a regulation-sized basketball gymnasium, circular infinity pool, putting green, tennis court, and cigar room, each with Jordan's signature touch."

The home has nine bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, according to the listing. The property taxes are around $148,000 annually.

Jordan first bought the land in 1991 and moved into the home in 1994.

Last year, Jordan sold his luxury Chicago condo for $6.82 million. The massive home is actually three units that were combined over the 39th and 40th floors of 1100 N. Lake Shore Dr.