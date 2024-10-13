Re-watch NBC Chicago's 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon broadcast

Sunday's Bank of America Chicago Marathon. was one for the history books as Ruth Chepngetich, of Kenya, set an unofficial world record with her breathtaking finish.

Chepngetich, the 2021 and 2022 Bank of American Chicago Marathon winner and runner-up in 2023, won with a time of 2 hours, 9 minutes and 56 seconds. John Korir, who's also from Kenya, secured his spot as the winner of the race with an unofficial time of 2 hours, 2 minutes and 44 seconds, the second-fastest men's marathon time in history, behind only the world record-finish set by the late Kelvin Kiptum in 2023.

On top of a record-setting finish, the 2024 marathon was filled with heartwarming moments, personal victories and stunning feats.

