Scores of spectators cheered runners on as they traversed through the streets of downtown Chicago during the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, giving participants extra support to help them power through.

A certain spectator not only attracted a whole lot of attention, but seemed to be just what runners needed.

Benny, a Golden Retriever, was right there along North LaSalle Drive in River North, offering affection to runners as they whizzed on by.

"Free Benny pets," a sign beside him read.

And the friendly pooch was taken up on his offer time and time again.

Benny's owner posted a compilation on TikTok, showing runner after runner who made a much-needed stop for whatever they desired - pets, hugs or kisses.

After seeing him along the course last year, some runners had actually been keeping an eye out for Benny, his owner Megan Peirona told NBC Chicago.

"...I was shocked at the number of people who said they had been looking for Benny all throughout the race. Tons of people said he gave them the boost they needed! Dozens of people were brought to tears just from seeing him," Peirona said.

Outside of the marathon, Benny has gotten pretty popular. He has an Instagram account with more than 600 followers.

