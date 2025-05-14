Crash near popular suburban forest preserve sparks ‘large police response,' road closures

A crash at an intersection near a popular suburban forest preserve has sparked a heavy police response as authorities urge drivers to avoid the area.

Wheaton police said the incident happened around 11 a.m. in the area of Butterfield Road and Herrick Road.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"There is currently a large police presence in the area," the department warned.

The intersection was closed following the crash, along with eastbound Butterfield between Winfield Road and Herrick. Westbound Butterfield was also down to one lane.

"Wheaton Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route, as this area will continue to be closed while the crash is investigated," the department said in an alert.

Further details on the crash and if any injuries were reported remained unclear.

Check back for more on this developing story.