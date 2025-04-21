6 months after winning Chicago Marathon, John Korir wins Boston race

John Korir of Kenya joined his brother as a Boston Marathon champion on Monday, following the hoofsteps of a Paul Revere reenactor who rode down Boylston Street and proclaimed “the runners are coming” as the race celebrated the 250th anniversary of the start of the Revolutionary War.

Six months after winning Chicago, Korir mastered the 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to Boston's Copley Square in an unofficial 2 hours, 4 minutes, 44 seconds — the second-fastest winning time in race history.

After crossing the line, he was greeted by his older brother, 2012 Boston winner Wesley Korir. Although the race has been won by a pair of unrelated John Kelleys and two different Robert Cheruiyots, the Korirs are the first brothers — or relatives of any kind — to win the world's oldest and most prestigious annual marathon.

Conner Mantz of Provo, Utah, finished fourth after losing a three-way sprint to the finish with Alphonce Felix Simbu of Tanzania and Cybrian Kotut of Kenya. Simbu was second and Kotut was third.

Korir ran without his bib showing, pulling it out of his running tights as he sprinted down Boylston Street.

Other well-known Chicago Marathon champions also claimed victory in Boston Monday.

Marcel Hug of Switzerland, who claimed the No. 1 spot in Chicago's wheelchair race in October, blitzed to the front of the field to win his eighth Boston Marathon wheelchair title, finishing in 1 hour, 21 minutes, 34 seconds.

The 39-year-old Hug crossed the finish line in downtown Boston to claim his fifth consecutive win in the race on the 50th anniversary of the first official wheelchair finisher in Boston. Daniel Romanchuk, who has also previously won in Chicago, was second in 1:25:58.

In the women’s race, former Chicago champion Susannah Scaroni won her second Boston title, finishing in 1:35:20. Swiss athletes took the next two spots with another Chicago winner, Cathering Debrunner, second in 1:37:26 and Manuela Schar third in 1:39:18.