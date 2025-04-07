Chicago Traffic

‘Standstill:' Lanes shut down on DuSable Lake Shore Drive due to crash; traffic expected

Photos and video from the scene showed multiple police officers trying to direct traffic, with long lines of cars and buses backing up

A crash in the northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive Monday morning was leading to heavy traffic and congestion during the rush hour commute, with lanes near the museum campus completely blocked in both directions as Chicago police investigate.

According to NBC 5's Lisa Chavarria, the crash happened in the 4 a.m. hour. By 6:35 a.m. Chavarria warned traffic was at a "standstill," with delays as far back as the Stevenson Expressway.

Photos and video from NBC 5 photographer George Mycyck at the scene showed multiple police officers trying to direct traffic, with long lines of cars and buses backing up in both directions.

Chavarria recommended drivers try exiting at 31st Street to avoid the backup.

As of 7 a.m., both the northbound and the southbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive were closed at Roosevelt, Chavarria said, and the inbound Stevenson ramp to DuSable Lake Shore Drive was blocked.

No further details about the crash were available.

