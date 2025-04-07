Celebrity News

Adam Devine reveals his pinky toe fell off during NSFW bathtub moment

Adam Devine, who is still dealing with the aftereffects of being hit by a cement truck as a kid, detailed how his first time pleasuring himself ended in a horrific accident because of the crash.

By Olivia Evans | E! Online

Adam Devine speaks in HBO's "The Righteous Gemstones" panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Adam Devine had a typical adolescent experience go horribly awry.

The "Modern Family" star, who recently shared that he is still dealing with health problems after getting hit by a cement truck as an 11-year-old, detailed how his first time pleasuring himself ended with him losing a toe.

“I'm in the bathtub and I couldn't stand because of my accident, and I just found masturbation, and oh, did I love it,” Devine explained during an April 2 episode of "In Depth with Graham Bensinger." “This was one of the first times I had masturbated and it’s a pretty epic event when you figure it out, you’re like, ‘I can do this all the time?’"

But Devine shared that his big moment was quickly interrupted by an effect of his accident.

“So I’m in the bathtub and I couldn’t stand because of my accident—I’m cranking down,” he explained. “It was the first time something had come out. And I’m like, ‘What is this?’ And as I’m trying to get it to dissipate, I see a little toe — my pinky toe, just floating in the bathtub.”

And while doctors told Devine, now 41, that his toe was likely to fall off due to his accident, he joked, “I’m thinking I jerked off so hard my toe fell off.”

Naturally, when his mom, Penny Devine —who Devine explained was a huge help when it came to his recovery — came in to help, he began shouting, “Don’t touch the water!”

Later in the same episode, the "Workaholics" actor shared that he is still dealing with symptoms from the accident.

“It’s been a nightmare,” Devine admitted. “I have spasms all over. For a while, [the doctors] told me I was dying—literally, within this last year.”

Indeed, Devine's medical team thought he may have developed Stiff Person Syndrome, but ultimately discovered his muscles are still vulnerable after his accident as a kid.

“My body has all these things that are a little wonky and a little wrong with it,” he shared, “that I just sort of snapped.”

After several rounds of stem cells, Adam is on his road to recovery—but clearly not without a few NSFW hiccups on the way.

