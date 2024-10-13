Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Watch: 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Finish Line

If someone you know crossed the finish line - and you weren't there to see the big moment or perhaps you were and just want to see it again - we've got you covered.

Note: Watch NBC Chicago's full 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon broadcast in the player above and finish-line camera videos in the players below.

Sunday was an exciting day for the more than 50,000 runners who took part in the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, as well as their closest supporters.

Check out our finish line cam below, separated by time and taken between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on race day.

Chicago Marathon Finish Line: 9:55 - 11 a.m.

Runners cross the finish line at the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Chicago Marathon Finish Line: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Runners cross the finish line at the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Chicago Marathon Finish Line: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Runners cross the finish line at the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Chicago Marathon Finish Line: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Runners cross the finish line at the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Chicago Marathon Finish Line: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Runners cross the finish line at the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

