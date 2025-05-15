The Village of Carpentersville has agreed to buy the last available property at the now-shuttered Spring Hill Mall -- the recently-closed Kohl's store.

Village Attorney Bradford S. Stewart announced the agreement to purchase the Kohl's for $2 million in a memo to village trustees Tuesday.

"While the Village has generally abided by the policy of not becoming an investor in commercial property, the Kohl’s location is integral to the Village’s ongoing interest in the area, consistent with its comprehensive plan, as well as recent concepts that have been contemplated, for potential public or private development, which would also include potential expansion of utilities to the immediate and surrounding area," the memo stated.

The memo also said Kohl's preferred to sell the building to the village after Carpentersville's "unwavering support" for Kohl's to continue operating the store, and that another party had attempted to outbid the village's purchase price.

The Daily Herald reported that West Dundee, which purchased the remainder of Spring Hill Mall, made an offer offered to pay more than $2.1 million for the Kohl's building, but it was rejected.

West Dundee did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

Kohl's, at 3000 Spring Hill Ring Rd., was the last operating anchor at the former mall, which sits in both Carpentersville and West Dundee. The store had closed in April as part of the company's plan to shutter dozens of stores across the U.S., while the once-popular mall closed its doors permanently in 2024.

West Dundee bought the mall property for $7 million after spending $3.25 million to buy the former Sears and Macy's storefronts. At the time of the mall closure, village leaders in West Dundee said there were plans for a mixed-use development of retail entertainment and residential units, and that developers had already begun reaching out.

"We’re going to try to reformat the area," Mayor Chris Nelson said. "There’s a term everyone is using these days, mixed-use; we’re certainly aiming for that.”

Nelson at the time also said demolition could start in the next 12 to 18 months, though redevelopment could take as long as five to 10 years.

Eighty-five percent of the mall is in West Dundee, while the remaining 15% -- including Kohl's, and the former Carson Pirie Scott store -- crosses into Carpentersville.

Stewart in his memo said the acquisition of the Kohl's property "provides significant opportunities for our Village to identify meaningful development in the Spring Hill area, consistent with our comprehensive plan and future planning and development opportunities, and expansion of our public infrastructure. It may also present an opportunity to collaborate with West Dundee for potential development that might involve parcels in both

municipalities."

NBC Chicago has reached out to both West Dundee and Carpentersville for comment.