Hail, tornadoes and more: Severe storms with ‘all weather hazards at play' threaten Chicago area

The chance for severe storms with "all weather hazards at play" loom over the Chicago area Thursday, along with high humidity and the potential for record-breaking temperatures in the 90s.

Those weather threats include heavy rain, 75 mile-per-hour winds, large hail or even tornadoes, the NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman said. But there's also a chance that the storms don't develop, Roman said, due to the dry air in place.

"The thing with these storms -- if they do develop -- they will be quick," Roman said. "Quick moving in, and quick moving out."

Thursday morning started out mild, Roman said, with a dense fog advisory in Lake and Kenosha Counties until 10 a.m.

Temperatures Thursday are expected to hit the low 90s inland, Roman said, with readings as high as 94 degrees possible in some parts. In Chicago and along the North Shore however, temperatures were expected to remain in the upper 80s.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the record high temperature for May 15 sits at 91 degrees, set in 1962.

Dew points will also be high, Roman said, creating a muggy conditions in the afternoon.

"It will feel more like the mid-to-upper 90s," Roman said. "A very hot and humid day."

Much of the morning and afternoon hours will remain dry, Roman said, with strong to severe storm chances ramping up after 4 p.m. At that time and into the evening hours, the entire Chicago area will be at a "enhanced" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level three of five on the Storm Prediction Center's severe weather scale.

"That's if we see the storms develop," Roman stressed. "We could see nothing develop, but if they do, one or two could be severe."

Between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., storms could develop starting in the west, Roman said, including in Woodstock, DeKalb and down through northern Kendall county. By around 6 p.m., they could move into Chicago, Roman said, and then into Northwest Indiana.

The storms could also threaten night one of Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour at Soldier Field, set to begin at 7 p.m.

Friday could see more chances for an isolated storm, Roman said, with temperatures in the upper 80s. Over the weekend and into next week, temperatures will feel more like spring again, Roman said, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.