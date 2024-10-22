Kane County voters take advantage of mobile voting sites at grocery stores

Election Day is two weeks away, and voters in suburban Kane County got the chance to submit their ballots in a unique way this week.

As part of an effort to make voting as accessible as possible, two mobile voting sites were parked outside grocery stores on Tuesday.

“What they are, are precincts on wheels," said Jack Cunningham, who has been the Kane County Clerk for more than two decades. “The purpose of this is for accessibility that the voters will have some place to vote.”

On Tuesday, one of the sites was parked in the Jewel-Osco lot in Aurora off West Galena Blvd. A steady stream of voters lined up all morning.

“I was just going to Jewel and I just saw this here and I was already thinking about voting early in case Election Day is a bad day or something, so I got it done," said Gary Gapinske.

“With this equipment we have now you don’t have to go to your precinct, you can go to any 300 precincts in the county," Cunningham told NBC 5 News. "So, let’s say you live in Aurora and you’re in Elgin, you can go to an Elgin vote center and vote there.”

Cunningham recalls a time when early voting was not allowed in Illinois. He said now that it is they want to make it as easy as possible for eligible voters.

For many, the mobile site is a stop on the way and a checked item on their to-do lists.

Since early voting started in Kane County last month, more than 38,000 people have already cast ballots, according to officials.

