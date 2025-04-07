Chicago Park District summer camp 2025 programs open for viewing

There may be snow in the forecast, but families in Chicago are setting their sights on sunnier days as Chicago Park District's 2025 summer programs open for viewing.

Families can browse the city's dozens of park district camps for summer 2025 beginning Monday, according to the park district. A variety of six-week camps are offered, including sports, arts, fitness, and outdoor activities.

As of 7 a.m., the programs were not yet available for viewing on the park district site. In years past, program viewing had begun around 9 a.m. or 10 a.m.

According to the park district, online registration begins at 9 a.m. on April 14 and April 15, depending on where your park is located.

In-person registration is slated for April 19 or April 21, for most parks, depending on which park's day camp you're enrolling in.

The six-week day camp runs from June 23 to Aug. 1, 2025, according to the park district, though it notes that dates vary for other camps. Most of the district's other summer programs, besides its camps, run from June 16 to Aug. 10.

"The Chicago Park District is looking forward to providing Chicago’s youth with a fun-filled summer through our Day Camp program," the park district wrote online. "Every summer our staff and campers look forward to reconnecting by engaging in fun, safe, and inclusive activities."

More information can be found here.