Where to vote early near you: Find your polling place for the 2024 Election here

Early voting is officially underway in all Chicago-area counties, with dozens of early voting locations now open for the 2024 Election.

Beginning Monday, additional voting sites opened in multiple counties, with sites in all 50 of Chicago’s wards among those being added to the mix as voters cast their ballots in coming days.

Early voting will continue through Nov. 4, with Election Day falling on Nov. 5.

However, your early voting location will be determined by your address.

Here's what to know as the 2024 Election nears.

How to find your polling place

Search for your specific polling place by using Illinois' Board of Elections polling place lookup tool here.

Chicago early voting locations

Early voting is underway at the city’s Voting Supersite at 191 North Clark Street, and at the Chicago Board of Elections’ Offices at 69 West Washington Street.

Beginning Monday, early voting sites will open in all 50 of the city’s wards. Same-day voter registration will be available at all sites, and all early voting sites are open to voters regardless of where they live in the city.

More information can be found on the board’s website.

Cook County early voting locations

Voters can cast ballots at all of the county’s circuit courthouses, and at the Cook County Clerk’s Office at 69 West Washington Street.

Beginning on Monday, new early voting locations will come online at dozens of sites around the area, and are open to all suburban Cook County residents. More information can be found on the county clerk’s website.

DeKalb County early voting locations

The Sycamore campus’ Legislative Center at the Gathertorium has been hosting early voting since late September, and more site will go online this week.

Those include locations in DeKalb, Kingston and Sandwich, according to officials. Early voting starts at 8:30 a.m. each day through Nov. 1, and runs until 4:30 p.m.

More information can be found here.

DuPage County early voting locations

Early voting began on Sept. 26 at five different locations in Addison, Bartlett, Downers Grove, Naperville and at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton.

Those five sites will remain open, but additional early voting opportunities will open at 19 additional sites on Monday. Early voting will be available through Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

You can find more information on the county clerk’s website.

Grundy County early voting locations

Early voting remains ongoing at the Grundy County Courthouse, but two additional sites came online for limited hours on Oct. 15.

According to the County Clerk’s Office, votes can be cast at the Village of Minooka’s offices between Oct. 23-27th, then again on Tuesday Oct. 29 and Wednesday Oct. 30. The final day of early voting at the site will be Nov. 2.

The Coal City Library will also offer early voting on those dates, according to officials. More information and full hours can be found on the clerks’ website.

Kane County early voting locations

Early voting will continue at the Kane County Clerk’s Office through Nov. 4, but additional sites will go online beginning on Monday.

Locations include facilities in St. Charles, Aurora, Elgin, Hampshire, Batavia, West Dundee and more, according to officials.

A full list of dates, and hours, can be found on the county clerk’s website.

Kankakee County early voting locations

The Kankakee County Clerk’s Office at 189 East Court Street is conducting early voting Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Beginning Oct. 26, there will be additional availability, with evening hours included.

Early voting will be made available at the Leo Hassett Community Building in Manteno beginning on Oct. 23, and at the Bourbonnais Municipal Community Building beginning on Oct. 28.

Any qualified voter can cast ballots at any of the three locations.

Kendall County early voting locations

Officials in Kendall County say early voting will continue at the county’s office building in Yorkville through Nov. 4, with expanded hours beginning Monday. Voting will be available 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and weekend voting will also be available.

Additional voting booths will be available at Oswego Village Hall beginning on Monday, with hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 21-25 and from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30.

More information can be found here.

Lake County early voting locations

While early voting continues at the county courthouse, additional sites opened in numerous suburbs Monday, including Lake Villa, Mundelein, Wauconda, Lake Zurich and several others.

You can find more information on hours on the county clerk’s website.

LaSalle County early voting locations

Early voting is available at the LaSalle County Emergency Management Building in Ottawa, with expanded hours available on Saturdays and in the final week before the election.

You can get a full list of hours on the county clerk’s website.

McHenry County early voting locations

Hours for early voting will expand at the McHenry County Election Center in Woodstock on Oct. 28, but numerous additional sites will open on Monday.

According to officials, sites in Crystal Lake, Lake in the Hills, Johnsburg, and Algonquin, among others, will open beginning Oct. 21, with voting available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the week.

More information and full hours can be found on the county clerk’s website.

Will County early voting locations

The county clerk’s office in Joliet will continue offering early voting through Nov. 4, with additional sites coming online this week throughout the county.

A full list of dates and locations can be found on the county clerk’s website.