Free Cone Day: How to get your free ice cream from Ben & Jerry's this week

We all scream for free ice cream!

By Izzy Stroobandt and NBC Chicago Staff

Ben & Jerry’s “Free Cone Day” will return to scoop shops on April 3.
Ben & Jerry's

I scream, you scream, we all scream for (free) ice cream.

Ben & Jerry's locations in the Chicago area will be dishing out free ice cream as part of the chain's annual "Free Cone Day" this week.

The celebratory freebies take place from 12-8 p.m. Tuesday, including at the Glenview, Naperville and Schaumburg locations in the suburbs as well as a location in Chicago's Navy Pier.

Each customer will be eligible for a free scoop of ice cream -- and customers are allowed to go through the line as many times as they would like.

The ice cream chain's annual Free Cone Day started in 1979 "as a way for the founders to thank their customers for their support during their first year of business."

In Naperville, the store will also partner with the Alive Center, which provides teens with opportunities to find what makes them "come alive." The store will offer guests the option to donate $2 and receive their free ice cream in a waffle cone instead.

The same deal will be offered in Schaumburg, but with Gigi's Playhouse, which provides therapeutic and educational programming to people with Down syndrome.

The stores' owners said "100% of all money raised will go directly to the non-profit organizations."

The two suburban locations will also have "guest appearances and celebrity scoopers," including popular TikTokers Cassandra Bowman and Charles Hojnacki, among others.

Find a full list of participating locations here.

Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day follows a separate one from Dairy Queen last month, which kicked off the first official day of spring.

