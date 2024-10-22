A major frozen waffle recall impacting multiple popular brands sold at grocery stores like Walmart, Aldi and Target has expanded to include more products, including frozen waffles and pancakes sold at Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and more.

According to officials, the voluntary recall, initially issued Oct. 18 by Oak Brook-based food manufacturer TreeHouse Foods, said the products were recalled due to potential listeria contamination. The frozen waffle and pancake products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada under a variety of brand names and sold at "most retail stores," a release from TreeHouse Foods said.

According to the release, the issue was discovered during routine testing at suburban Chicago facility. There have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to the recalled products to date, the release added.

TreeHouse Foods advised consumers to check their freezer for the recalled products and return them to their place of purchase or dispose of them for credit.

In total, nearly 100 products under 42 different brand names have been recalled so far, the release said. Below is a full list of brands sold in the United States that contain recalled products.

365 Orangic

Always Save

BestChoice

Bettergoods

Breafast Best

Brookshire's

Central Market

Clover Valley

Culinary Tours

Essentials

Food Lion

Foodhold

Full Circle

Giant Eagle

Good & Gather

Gordon Food Service

Great Value

Greenwise

Hannaford

Harris Teeter

H-E-B

H-E-B Higher Harvest

Kodiak Cakes

Kroger

Krusteaz

Nature's Basket

Nature's Path Organic

Nature's Promise

O Organics

Pics by Price Chopper

Private Selection

Publix

Schnuks

SE Grocers

Signature Select

Simple Truth

Simple Truth Organic

Tops

Trader Joe's

Wegmans

Wild Harvest

Yelloh

A full list of products and UPC codes can be found here.

The recall comes as nearly 12 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products from BrucePac sold in frozen meals, salad, sandwiches and bowls at popular grocery stores nationwide were also recalled due to listeria.

The latest update in the BrucePac recall says recalled products were also shipped to schools nationwide.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Listeria symptoms

Listeria is an infection caused by bacteria. When listeria infects the intestines, it causes gastrointestinal symptoms similar to other foodborne illnesses, such as diarrhea and vomiting, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Invasive listeria is especially concerning for people who are pregnant, newborn babies, older adults and people who have weakened immune systems, TODAY.com reported. In pregnant people, invasive listeria can lead to miscarriage, premature delivery and stillbirth. The illness can also cause a life-threatening infection in the newborn.

The signs of an invasive listeria infection in pregnant people include fever and flu-like symptoms, such as fatigue and muscle aches, according to the CDC.

Other people might also experience: