Car accident in north suburb leaves two women dead, one infant in critical condition

A serious car accident occurred Friday in front of Indian Hill Country Club in Cook County, at Ridge Road and Meadow Road

By NBC Chicago Staff

A serious car accident occurred Friday in front of Indian Hill Country Club in Cook County, according to a Winnetka Police Department Facebook post.

According to a statement from the Cook County Sherriff's Office, a vehicle traveling south down Church Road in Winnetka struck two female pedestrians and an infant in a stroller just after 6 p.m. Friday.

One of the female pedestrians was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The infant is in critical condition at a local hospital.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Winnetka Police Department and Winnetka Fire Department initially responded to the scene.

Since the accident technically occurred in unincorporated Cook County, it is being investigated by Cook County. The Facebook posted originally said to avoid the area as there was heavy police presence.

No further information was available as of Friday evening.

