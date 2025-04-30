McDonald's -- one of the world's largest beef burger chains -- is on a chicken journey, with a major change coming to menus permanently next month.

Beginning next month, McDonald's will debut new McCrispy Strips, along with a new Creamy Chili Dip, to menus nationwide. The chicken strips, made with 100% white meat, and the "savory, sweet and tangy sauce" mark the first time since 2021 McDonald's has made menu changes that aren't just temporary.

Chicken at McDonald's dates back to the 1980s, with the launch of the tried-and-true McNugget. In more recent years, the brand has doubled down on adding big chicken hits to menus, including the Chicken Big Mac last fall, and the forthcoming return of the fan-favorite snack wrap later this year.

But some chicken at the Chicago-based burger brand has come and gone. In 2020, the brand introduced Spicy Chicken McNuggets, but the items didn't last. Before that, in 2004, McDonald's entered the chicken finger game, with thick and crunchy Premium Chicken Selects. Those lasted on menus for nearly 10 years.

In 2017, the chain added a similar item called Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, but those were discontinued in during the COVID pandemic in 2020, reports said.

That same year, the idea for the next chicken product was hatching, Chef Charles Krumsiek of McDonald's said at a press event Tuesday. But, according to customer feedback, this one needed to be less crispy.

"What we had learned from our customers, our fans, is that, you know, it used to be 20 years ago, everybody wanted a real crunchy...they wanted a lot of breading on their chicken," Krumsiek said. "What we found out, as time goes on, we don't want that. We want a softer bite. We want a crispy chicken, but we don't want as much breading on it."

Krumsiek went on to say that McDonald's worked with suppliers on the cut of the new chicken strip, to help it stay more juicy and tender. The breading on the strip is simple, he said, with a flour-based, salt-and-pepper system. That's different than the tempura-battered McNugget, or Chicken Big Mac, he said.

As part of a media sneak peek, NBC Chicago got a first look -- and taste -- of the chicken, to see how the strips stacked up against the rest.

When the moment of truth came, the strips -- of various shapes -- looked much like a seasoned chicken tender, but softer and thinner, though still dense. The breading on the long strips were even.

"Definitely a bit of a crunch, can you hear it?" NBC Chicago video producer Gabi Rodriguez said, after biting into the bird. "She's juicy, dare I say."

When ripping a strip apart, the white meat held together solidly. No strings, no hidden dark meat - just half a strip, ready to dip.

And that's where the sauce -- the new Creamy Chili Dip -- comes in.

"Definitely creamy," NBC Chicago Producer Francie Swidler said. "Has a kick, has a bite."

The spice-filled dip and strip paired well, but another sauce came out on top as well when drizzled on the chicken: McDonald's classic Honey cup (not to be confused with Honey Mustard).

"Skip the Honey Mustard, go straight to the honey," Swidler said.

It turns out though, the best combination was a strip dipped in honey first, and then creamy chili dip.

"My favorite," Rodriguez said. "That was my favorite dip combo."

According to McDonald's, the strips and dip came after "countless taste tests," and listening to customers.

"We took our time, listened to our fans and created a product we knew they would crave." Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s said in a release introducing the new items. "And the best part is we’re just getting started.”

McCrispy Strips, which come in three or four-piece counts, along with the Creamy Chili Dip, will be available beginning May 5 at McDonald's restaurants nationwide.