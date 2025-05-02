Suburban Barrington is the latest Chicago suburb set to see major redevelopment with new retailers, restaurants, luxury apartments and condos as part of an effort to "revitalize" the village's downtown.

Village trustees approved the redevelopment agreement for the "Golden Triangle" project this week. According to a release, redevelopment of the area, at 200-300 N. Hough Street, between the Union Pacific and Canadian National Railway tracks has been a "top priority" since the 1990s.

According to officials, the new development, which includes environmental remediation of the site, will feature a mixed-use building with 125 luxury apartment units, 37 car condominiums and approximately 12,000 square feet of street-level dining and retail space along Hough Street.

The Daily Herald reported the project, at $90 million, could also include a "high-end restaurant lease."

Construction is slated to begin this spring, the release said.

“The Golden Triangle redevelopment marks a major step forward in the evolution of our downtown," Barrington Village President said in the release. It brings thoughtful design and new amenities benefiting residents and visitors alike while further enhancing our already pedestrian-friendly community.”

The development comes alongside Barrington's Park Avenue Plaza project, set to bring al fresco dining, green gathering spaces and more. That proposed plan would permanently close a stretch of Park Avenue east of Cook Street, the village said, "creating community space for outdoor dining and gathering with overhead string lights, Adirondack chairs, benches, open lawn, planters, landscaping, water fountains and additional pedestrian walkways."

The multimillion dollar project comes as a slew of Chicago suburbs are also seeing big booms of redevelopment, with restaurants and retail, including in Niles, Naperville and Aurora.

Renderings of what the new Golden Triangle redevelopment project, from the village of Barrington, are below: