The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified one of the victims killed when they were struck by a vehicle outside of a suburban country club.

According to an autopsy report, 37-year-old Sediqeh Samadi was one of two women killed when a vehicle struck them near the intersection of Church Road and Meadow Road in suburban Winnetka, just outside of the Indian Hill Country Club.

Samadi and another woman were walking with a stroller just after 6 p.m. Friday when they were struck by the vehicle.

One of the women was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was pronounced dead at a local hospital. An infant in the stroller was also hospitalized in critical condition.

The second victim in the crash has not yet been identified by authorities.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle were both hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

No further information was immediately available, and an investigation remains underway.