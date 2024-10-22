Details emerge after suspected kidnapping sparks police chase, Logan Square crash

North Chicago police are releasing new details after a suspected kidnapping led to a high-speed chase and a crash in Chicago Tuesday morning.

According to an updated press release, the suburban department was called by a woman who said she was on foot and being pursued by her boyfriend. The woman reported to police that the man was potentially armed with a weapon.

Responding officers identified a 2010 gray Mazda sedan, but were unable to find the woman who had placed the initial 911 call. Once they attempted to pull the sedan over, it sped away from the scene.

As officers followed the vehicle, they were informed by dispatchers that the woman’s cell phone appeared to be “pinging” its location from inside of the vehicle, leading to concerns that she had been kidnapped.

Officers then followed the vehicle onto the inbound Edens Expressway, where it entered into Chicago’s city limits.

North Chicago Police ultimately lost contact with the vehicle, but Illinois State Police were able to locate it before it crashed into another vehicle in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood.

Two suspects attempted to flee the vehicle on foot, but were apprehended by police a short time later.

The woman who had placed the initial 911 call was located inside of the vehicle, but “failed to cooperate with police,” according to the press release.

There was no further information on pending charges at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.