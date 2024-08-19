All-pink Barbie-theme home hits market for $1.1M in Wisconsin

It's Barbie's world, and if you want to live in it IRL, there's an all-pink, seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home for you in Wisconsin.

The 5,189-square-foot "pink palace" on the market in Hudson, Wisconsin, for $1.1 million boasts an all-pink facade, pink staircases, many pink walls, a movie room and a hot tub and pool in the backyard.

The house "is currently a top earning short term rental" that can be converted to a single family residence or owner-occupied duplex "with Ken’s dreamy apartment ready to go in the back," realtors Jenni Martin & Associates write in the listing.

The house, situated a block from the St. Croix River, takes brief breaks from pink paint in a few rooms, but the theme carries on throughout.

"So many opportunities for living your best doll life, having fun in the sun & maybe make some pink profit!" the write.

Check out inside "Barbie's mansion" in the photos below, provided by Digitalvow.

Digitalvow

Digitalvow

Digitalvow

Digitalvow

Digitalvow

Digitalvow

Digitalvow

Digitalvow

Digitalvow

Digitalvow

Digitalvow

Digitalvow

Digitalvow

Digitalvow

Digitalvow

Digitalvow

Digitalvow