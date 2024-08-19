Real Estate

All-pink Barbie-theme home hits market for $1.1M in Wisconsin

The 5,189-square-foot "pink palace" boasts an all-pink facade, pink staircases, many pink walls, a movie room and a hot tub and pool in the backyard.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Digitalvow

It's Barbie's world, and if you want to live in it IRL, there's an all-pink, seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home for you in Wisconsin.

The 5,189-square-foot "pink palace" on the market in Hudson, Wisconsin, for $1.1 million boasts an all-pink facade, pink staircases, many pink walls, a movie room and a hot tub and pool in the backyard.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The house "is currently a top earning short term rental" that can be converted to a single family residence or owner-occupied duplex "with Ken’s dreamy apartment ready to go in the back," realtors Jenni Martin & Associates write in the listing.

The house, situated a block from the St. Croix River, takes brief breaks from pink paint in a few rooms, but the theme carries on throughout.

"So many opportunities for living your best doll life, having fun in the sun & maybe make some pink profit!" the write.

Check out inside "Barbie's mansion" in the photos below, provided by Digitalvow.

Digitalvow
Digitalvow
Digitalvow
Digitalvow
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Digitalvow
Digitalvow
Digitalvow
Digitalvow

Real Estate Aug 13

Midwest city named hottest real estate market in US for 1st time ever by Realtor.com

news Jul 16

These are America's 10 best states for buying and selling a home in 2024, with a big caveat at No. 1

Digitalvow
Digitalvow
Digitalvow
Digitalvow
Digitalvow
Digitalvow
Digitalvow
Digitalvow
Digitalvow
Digitalvow

This article tagged under:

Real Estate
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us