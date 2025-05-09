Pope Leo's childhood home was on the market for under $250K — until Thursday

Pope Leo's childhood home in a Chicago suburb was recently listed for sale for under $250,000 -- until Thursday, that is.

It appears the listing for the small home in Dolton, Illinois, a suburb south of Chicago, was taken down just after the new pope was elected.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom home on east 141st Place had been put up for sale on May 5 for $245,957.

"Three levels of living space await you in this immaculately rehabbed single family home !!" the listing stated. "Situated on a quiet block, this affordable, brick, move-in ready retreat features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, & almost everything new."

The seller's realtor, Steve Budzik, confirmed to NBC Chicago the home was taken off the market after news of the pope's election first broke.

The home was last purchased in May 2024 for $66,000.

While the pope was born in Chicago, he spent his childhood, along with his two brothers, in the Dolton suburb.

"We all grew up in Dolton," his brother John Prevost told NBC Chicago. "I think it was just a normal childhood."

Pope Leo was born in 1955 on Chicago's South Side and grew up in suburban Dolton. He attended Mass and elementary school at St. Mary of the Assumption in Chicago's Riverdale neighborhood.

Prevost still lives in the area, in suburban New Lenox.