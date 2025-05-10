Where is the best barbecue in Illinois?

According to a list from LoveFood, its right here in Chicago.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

On a new list titled "The best barbecue in every state," the site named Smoque BBQ in Old Irving Park the top spot in Illinois.

The list said the restaurant is known for its Texas-style brisket, which is so flavorful it "doesn't need any sauces."

Still, LoveFood made sure to note that Smoque BBQ's sauces are so good, you'll want to try them anyway. The site recommended ordering a brisket platter or a pulled pork sandwich with slaw, baked mac and cheese and a cornbread muffin.

The restaurant was originally opened in 2006, according to their website, and believes barbecue is at its best when flavors "combine and harmonize."

With summer just around the corner, now is the perfect time to try a new spot.