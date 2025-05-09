Local health system eliminates pay differential for nurses during National Nurses Week

A health systems company that operates throughout the Chicago area is eliminating a pay differential for nurses that was instituted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the change occurring during National Nurses Week.

The change was confirmed Friday by Endeavor Health, which operates several hospitals throughout Chicago's suburbs, including Edward Hospital in Naperville and Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.

According to a spokesperson from Endeavor Health, the $5 per hour pay differential was instituted for nurses in intensive care units and emergency departments.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, like many health systems nationwide, NorthShore University HealthSystem’s Emergency Departments and ICUs faced unprecedented patient volumes and critical nursing shortages. To support its frontline teams during this challenging time, a $5/hour differential was introduced for NorthShore University HealthSystem nurses in the ICUs and EDs with clear communication at that time that the differential was temporary and would continue to be evaluated.

With the pandemic behind us and a focus on how we align our compensation now as part of a broader health system to invest in and support our nurses for the long-term, we have made the decision to phase out this differential for NorthShore. Nurse leaders met in person with the teams impacted by this change this week to ensure transparent communication and clarity around this decision. To assist with the transition, we will pay 50 percent of this differential to eligible nurses over the next twelve months, beginning in June," the statement said.

The changes come during National Nurses Week, observed this year from May 6-12 with the theme, "The Power of Nurses."

Multiple Chicago-area hospitals have seen recent changes to staffing and care, including a Joliet hospital that suspended pediatric impatient care last month.

Other changes across the area this year include an Aurora hospital that had its Level II trauma status stripped and a Waukegan hospital that instituted emergency cutbacks to its cardiology program.

In addition to operating dozens of immediate care clinics across the region, Endeavor Health also operates the following hospitals in the Chicago area:

