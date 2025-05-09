The Wieners Circle embraces Chicago-area native Pope Leo XIV with viral sign

The Wieners Circle, a beloved Chicago institution that has served up the city's iconic hot dogs for decades is paying tribute to newly elected Pope Leo XIV, a native of the Chicago area.

Located in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood, the establishment has long been known for their humorous signs touching on all corners of pop culture and current events, with The Wieners Circle rising to the occasion for a historic day in Chicago.

The lettering on the instantly recognizable sign reads "Canes nostros ipse comedit" - Latin for "he has eaten our dogs."

Established in 1983, the eatery has embraced a reputation as a late-night favorite of Chicagoans seeking out one of the city's most beloved dishes with a side of attitude.

Pope Leo, a Dolton native, has numerous ties to the Chicago area, having worked as a teacher at Mendel Catholic High School in Chicago and Tolentine College in Olympia Fields.

The pope also received his Master's of Divinity from the Catholic Theological Union, located in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Additionally, Pope Leo served as Provincial of the Augustinian Province in Chicago and later as Prior General of the Augustinians.