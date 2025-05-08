There are now fewer than two months to file a claim in Apple's $95 million settlement in a class action lawsuit that accused the tech giant of using the Siri virtual assistant to eavesdrop.

Apple in January agreed to resolve a five-year-old lawsuit involving allegations that it surreptitiously activated Siri to record conversations through iPhones and other devices equipped with the virtual assistant for more than a decade.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

People who owned or purchased a Siri-enabled device — specifically: iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, iMac, HomePod, iPod touch or Apple TV — that experienced unintended Siri activation during a confidential and private conversation between Sept. 17, 2014, and Dec. 31, 2024, may be eligible.

Apple rolled out a new update to its iOS operating system, which includes a feature that locks out thieves from accessing your Keychain passwords and data. Here’s how to set it up.

The deadline to file a claim is July 2. If you wish to file a claim, visit the Lopez v. Apple Inc. website. Consumers may also opt out or object to the settlement.

The settlement is slated to allocate the $95 million in proportional amounts of up to $20 per Siri device. The amount will increase or decrease depending on the number of valid settlement claims and the number of Siri devices claimed.

Consumers may have received a notification about their eligibility through the mail or email.

"If you received an email or postcard with a Claim Identification Code and a Confirmation Code notifying you about the Settlement, use these codes when making a claim," the Lopez v. Apple Inc. class action lawsuit website reads.



If you did not receive an email or postcard notification with a code but believe you're eligible, you can still submit a claim.

Apple isn’t acknowledging any wrongdoing in the settlement, which still must be approved by a U.S. district judge. A final approval hearing is scheduled for Aug. 1.