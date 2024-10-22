It's National Tavern-Style Pizza Day — and this iconic Chicago brand was declared the day's ‘founder'

Tavern-style pizza -- arguably known as "Chicago-style" pizza -- will finally get its day in the sun, thanks to a new recognition from one of the city's most iconic pizza brands.

Tuesday, Oct. 22, marks the first-ever National Tavern-Style Pizza Day, according to a press release. As part of the celebration, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has officially named Home Run Inn as the "founder" of the delicious day, the release said.

The popular pizza brand, the release says, has roots on the southside of Chicago dating back to 1923. By the 1940s, Home Run Inn had first served its "signature crispy crust."

Home Run Inn, which nine operates restaurants throughout the Chicago area and offers a variety of frozen pizzas nationwide, opened its first Chicago tavern at the corner of 31st Street and Kildare in the city's Little Village neighborhood, the release said. The brand is known for its tavern-style thin crust pizza, which many contend is more "Chicago-style" than deep dish.

Earlier this year, Pizza Hut declared tavern-style the "true" pizza of Chicago after debuting a crispy, thin crust and square-cut pie.

Either way, the new holiday comes with deals.

As part of the National Tavern-Style Pizza Day celebration, Home Run Inn is offering a large cheese, sausage or pepperoni pizza for $13.99 at any of its restaurants. The chain is also offering the chance to win a "throw-back" tavern-style pizza party, the release said.

The day comes amid National Pizza Month, with other restaurants, including California Pizza Kitchen and more offering other deals to celebrate.