A dozen suburban businesses were hit in quick succession by burglars Sunday morning, with police investigating whether the crimes were connected.

Those businesses are located in shopping centers in Downers Grove and Woodridge, just two miles apart from each other and hit within a span of just 45 minutes, according to authorities.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to police in Downers Grove, at least four businesses were targeted by burglars just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday, with the thieves forcing their way into the establishments through the glass front doors.

La Michoacana Ice Cream and Illusion Musical were hit in the 6300 block of Woodward Avenue, while Lover’s Lane and Millard Jewelers were hit in the 1600 block of 75th Street, police said.

Just before 5 a.m., eight businesses in suburban Woodridge were hit by burglars, according to police there. At least five businesses in the 1000 block of West 75th Street were hit, including a Yankee Candle Company, Bath and Body Works, Hair Cuttery, iBoba Bubble Tea and Elements Massage.

Approximately 15 minutes later, three more businesses were hit in the 1900 block of West 75th Street, including a New Chinese Kitchen, FMB Grocery and Shanahan’s.

Details on what was stolen from each of the businesses was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the Downers Grove burglaries is asked to call police at 630-434-5600. Individuals with information on the Woodridge burglaries are asked to call 630-719-4740.