Pizza Hut says this is the ‘true' Chicago-style pizza — and the internet has thoughts

Global pizza chain Pizza Hut just debuted a new, thin crust 'Chicago Tavern-Style' pizza -- and the internet has thoughts.

The chain recently announced the pizza on its website, describing the new Chicago pie with a "crispy thin crust" and "square-cut for snacking and sharing." Days before the announcement, the chain teased the new pizza on social media, with an age-old crust debate.

"Deep dish is not the true pizza of Chicago," the Instagram post showed in a photo, with a phone number listed for the crust curious to call.

When NBC Chicago called the number, it led to a 30-second recorded message. "It's time you all knew the truth," the voice said in part, in a thick Chicago accent. "That deep dish is not the true Chicago-style pizza."

Many comments on the Instagram post agreed.

"Deep dish is what we give to tourists," one comment read. "Thin cut into squares thats where its at."

But one famous Chicago pizzeria weighed in, too.

"You can take the pizza out of Chicago, but you can't take Chicago out of the deep dish," iconic Chicago pizza joint Lou Malnati's commented.

According to Pizza Hut, the tavern-style pizza is available at participating locations for a limited time.