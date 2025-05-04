Real ID

How much does a Real ID cost? What to know as the deadline nears

Starting May 7, travelers will need an official Real ID to fly. How much do the identification cards cost?

By Grace Erwin

The Real ID deadline is fast approaching.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, the cards will cost $30, the same cost for a regular Illinois driver’s license or identification card.

You can check if you already have a Real ID by looking for the star in the right-hand corner. If you're looking to get one in the Chicago area, head to the "Real ID Supercenter" in the Loop or any other Illinois DMV location.

However, some people may not need a Real ID just yet. Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said if you’re not traveling after May 7, you probably don’t need a Real ID right away. Given the recent surge at Illinois DMVs, he advised Illinoisans who don’t need a Real ID in May to consider holding off to avoid waits at facilities.

If you are planning to travel and can't get a Real ID in time, there are other options for documentation to use at the airport, such as a passport.

See the full list of other options here.

This article tagged under:

Real ID
