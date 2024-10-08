New ranking names best children's hospitals in Illinois, Midwest

An Illinois children's hospital has been named among the top-rated hospitals in the Midwest in a new ranking by U.S. News and World Report.

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago was named the no. 1 hospital for kids in Illinois in the newest ranking from the publication, but it also earned a high spot on the list of best children's hospitals in the Midwest.

According to the ranking, Lurie ranked third overall for the Midwest region, just behind Cincinnati Hospital and Nationwide Children's Hospital, both in Ohio.

“This year’s U.S. News rankings demonstrate that Lurie Children’s remains unsurpassed in the state based on measures of quality, safety, patient care resources and reputation,” Dr. Thomas Shanley, president and CEO of Lurie Children’s, said in a statement. “As an independent children’s hospital, all our resources are directed toward advancing children’s health and wellbeing through exceptional clinical care, impactful advocacy, cutting-edge research and unparalleled education of a highly unique pediatric workforce. We are proud to be recognized for such broad excellence as we relentlessly drive to further improve outcomes and ensure every child has a healthier future.”

Lurie Children's has been the top children's hospital in the state since U.S. News & World Report began ranking them.

Nationally, the Chicago hospital earned top 10-praise for two specialties - neurosciences and neonatology - as well as top 20-rankings for endocrinology, nephrology, urology, gastroenterology and cancer.

University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital was named the second-best pediatric hospital in Illinois and was recognized nationally in behavioral health, cancer, neurology & neurosurgery and urology, all of which ranked within the top 50 by the publication.

“Day in and day out, our physicians, nurses and staff make a difference for the families who rely on us in their moments of need,” Dr. John Cunningham, physician-in-chief of Comer Children’s and chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Chicago, said in a statement. “We are proud to give the same level of care and attention to every child who enters our hospital, and these rankings are a reflection of our commitment to excellence.”

The ranking looks at data from 108 children's hospitals in the U.S. and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists to determine the 2024 list. New this year was a ranking for the category of behavioral health.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

"When confronted with the daunting task of selecting a hospital for their child's specialized medical needs, parents and caregivers can use U.S. News' evaluation of pediatric hospital performance as a valuable resource," Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News, said in a release. "This year's inclusion of behavioral health as a new specialty is significant, as one in five U.S. children has a mental, emotional, behavioral or developmental disorder, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. U.S. News is responding to the growing mental health crisis among America's youth by giving families a valuable source of behavioral health data as part of our increasingly comprehensive view of pediatric care."