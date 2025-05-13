A suburban Aurora chiropractor will be detained pretrial, accused of sexually assaulting two boys in his care.

According to prosecutors, 46-year-old Naperville resident Murtaza Hameed faces charges of criminal sexual assault, five counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and a count of attempted criminal sexual assault in connection with the cases.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The latest incident allegedly occurred in Jan. 2025. According to authorities, a 17-year-old boy was supposed to receive treatment at Hameed’s Aurora office when he was sexually assaulted.

The victim told his father about the assault when he arrived home, and Aurora police were immediately notified. That information was turned over to the DuPage County Children’s Center.

Aurora Detective Jennifer Hillgoth praised the victim's courage in the case.

"It's traumatic and scary to experience that when you’re the victim of some type of sex crime. For them to be able to come forward and give that disclosure speaks volumes," she said. "It takes a lot of courage."

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that a similar incident is suspected to have occurred in 2016, involving a then-16-year-old boy.

Hameed was arrested and was charged with multiple felonies, with DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin announcing that the suspect was denied pretrial release.

“It is alleged that a seventeen-year-old boy went to Mr. Hameed for chiropractic treatment but instead of receiving the necessary care, he was sexually abused,” Berlin said. “This type of extremely disturbing behavior will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force of the law. I commend the young victim in this case for disclosing what allegedly happened to him.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Hillgoth said that the alleged assaults are a violation of the sacred trust between a healthcare provider and their patients.

"We trust these providers to take good care of us, and we trust them with our children," she said. It’s really sad and unfortunate that this happened."

Aurora police and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office are encouraging anyone with additional information, or anyone who believes they may have been a victim in this case, to contact Hillgoth at 630-256-5554.

"If there’s any other victims , whether you’re an adult now or you’re a parent whose child may have been victimized in the same manner, it's very important that you reach out and let us know," she said. "We’re here to support you."

Hameed’s next court appearance is set for June 2.